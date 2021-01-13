Beginning Thursday, Jan. 14, the City of Montrose will begin using heavy machinery to conduct a clean-out of sediment and debris from the Uncompahgre River within the city’s Water Sports Park located in Riverbottom Park. This work is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.
According to city Public Works Assistant Manager Jackie Bubenik, the project area will encompass about 800 linear feet of the river starting at the existing headgate — located at the whitewater park’s first drop — down to the water park’s fifth drop structure.
“We will be removing silt and gravel that has built up from the previous year,” Bubenik said. “If this work is not done annually, silt and debris will build-up to the point where it takes away from the water feature experience.”
Bubenik said the work will also restore a couple of areas of the whitewater park where people have moved large rocks from the riverbank into the river, thus altering the park itself.
The city’s contractor, Haynes Excavation Inc. of Montrose, will be onsite during regular business hours through the duration of the work.
Heavy machinery will access the river primarily from the river’s west side and will likely cross into Cerise Park in a couple of locations. Pedestrians can expect to encounter machinery west of the water park’s pedestrian bridge and again several hundred feet north.
For public safety, Bubenik stressed the importance of park visitors complying with posted signs and staying away from heavy machinery and work areas.
For more information about the city’s Water Sports Park can be found here.
Anyone with questions about the project can call Public Works at 970-240-1480.
