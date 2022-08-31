Contractors working for the City of Montrose have begun replacing irrigation systems in Buckley and Lions parks located off North Nevada Avenue near downtown. The project will be completed by early December.
Buckley and Lions parks are two of the oldest parks in the city, dating back over a century. The irrigation systems for the two parks are also among the oldest in the city and are overdue for replacement. The pump houses that serve each park are known to flood every time heavy rain falls in the city.
“Numerous components in both systems are not working, and the new system will feature weather tracking abilities to help conserve water,” said Daniel Payne, parks and special projects superintendent for the City of Montrose.
Beginning this week, the old system in each park will be shut down until work is completed this December.
Payne said although the grass will start to look brown and stressed, the turf itself is not dying but going into dormancy and will recover come spring 2023.
Crews will be using large machinery to replace the systems and the public should stay out of work areas until the project is completed.
For more information contact city hall at 970-240-1400.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone