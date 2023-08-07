City weighs options in face of rising trash and recycling costs

The city has opened a survey for input on options for trash and recycling service costs. (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose)

Any way you slice it, trash collection and curbside recycling prices set to go up.

Citing rising operational costs, the City of Montrose has proposed several options for the program and is seeking resident input via an online survey.



