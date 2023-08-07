City weighs options in face of rising trash and recycling costs

Any way you slice it, trash collection and curbside recycling prices set to go up.
Citing rising operational costs, the City of Montrose has proposed several options for the program and is seeking resident input via an online survey.
The city currently charges $18.30 per month for single-family residential trash collection and nothing for recycling collection.
Keeping trash and recycling services together under a single fee, with the existing level of service (weekly trash collection and recycling pick up every other week) would require an annual 10 to 20% increase for the next three years or more. That is Option A.
Option B would be separating the charges for trash and recycling and charges $9 per month for recycling, but would also include an annual 8 - 10% increase for trash and recycling customers alike, again for at least the next three years.
The third option, C, would discontinue recycling services and add an annual 6 - 8% increase for trash customers for the next three-plus years.
Trash disposal, transportation and landfill fees have increased over the past few years and the cost of specialized refuse collection trucks has shot up by 48% since 2020, according to the city.
Recycling materials such as plastics, paper and cardboard have also risen, especially for rural areas like Montrose that are further away from both sorting facilities and the industries that use recycled materials.
The city raised rates in 2020, 2022 and 2023 to help maintain the service, but says those efforts haven’t kept pace with the “rapid increase” in costs.
The city is asking residents to weigh in via the survey, which can be found at www.CityofMontrose.org/Services. The survey is open until Aug. 25
“We encourage all city trash and recycling service customers to carefully review each option and then tell us which would be their preference,” said Public Works Director Jim Scheid, in the city’s news release announcing the survey and the need for it.
“The public’s feedback is critical as we determine which path we will follow for the future of the city’s trash and recycling services.”
