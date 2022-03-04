The City of Montrose has been selected to receive $114,000 from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to hire a contractor to assist with the city’s housing needs assessment process, code amendments, and implementing regulatory strategies.
Colorado House Bill 21-1271 created three grant programs to aid municipal governments in understating local housing needs and promoting innovative solutions for the development of affordable housing.
DOLA is administering two of the new programs; the Planning Grant Program and the Affordable Housing Development Incentives Grant Program. The City of Montrose applied to assist with its housing needs assessment.
The housing needs assessment will assist in documenting market trends, identifying conditions that contribute to housing affordability issues, and determining housing market gaps.
Th city’s planning department has identified the three regulatory strategies in this grant that are believed to have the greatest impact on housing affordability in Montrose.
The housing needs assessment will enable city planners and city council to pinpoint where and how these strategies can best be implemented to have the greatest impact.
The first strategy is the creation of an expedited development review process for affordable housing. The second strategy is establishing a high-density housing bonus program to increase the construction of units that meet critical housing needs, and the third is lessening the minimum parking requirements for new affordable housing developments.
“We will be able to gather up-to-date and relevant information about housing in our community, which will enable us to develop an action plan and implement the identified strategies,” said Briceida Ortega, Community Program specialist. “The City of Montrose would like to express its gratitude to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for its support of our community.”
The city will be providing a 40% local match of the total project cost through its General Fund.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone