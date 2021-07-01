Like cars? Want to help out local businesses? How about movies?
Saturday, people can enjoy all three, as part of an informal gathering of hotrod and vintage car enthusiasts, who will be meeting at Crash Burger on East Main Street starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, where they will showcase their rides.
The showcase is intended to draw more attention to downtown, small businesses, which need support now more than ever as they emerge from the pandemic, co-organizer Mark Miller said.
“We’re reminding people to frequent their mom and pop businesses in Montrose to keep them going,” he said. “It is a get-together for like-minded folks who understand we want to try to preserve our community. If you get a choice, maybe go into a mom and pop store instead of big-box stores.”
After the meet-up, feel free to join the drivers of the hotrods and classic cars at Star Drive-In, 600 E. Miami Road. The drive-in is showing “Fast and Furious 9,” as well as “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It.”
Shows start at about dusk, with the ticket booth opening 45 minutes prior. Admittance is $8.50 for those 12 and older; $6.50 for folks 60 and older, and children 11 and younger get in free. Concessions are available.
