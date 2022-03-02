Classic Nashville Roadshow in Delta this weekend

Remember when June fell for Johnny and Loretta was just a coal miner’s daughter? Let Classic Nashville Roadshow take you on a journey down memory lane with your favorite classic hits honoring the world’s most beloved country greats.
Be sure not to miss out on this wonderful show being presented by the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, in the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave.
The dynamic duo of Katie Deal and Jason Petty come to Delta to offer audience members a true look and listen to the classic history of Nashville. Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, George Jones, Tammy Wynette and more, are all represented on this hit parade of country classics.
Classic Nashville Roadshow features renowned duets such as “Golden Ring,” “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” and “Jackson”; poignant tunes like “Crazy” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today”; and gospel traditions such as “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”
Get swept back in time with Katie and Jason, and their band as they charge through the best classic country music has to offer. Over the last 20-30 years country music has grown exponentially to the point where modern country music rules the airwaves, the television waves and the streaming waves. Here and now is an opportunity to recall and replay the roots of today’s country music.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. for the sale of single admission tickets which are $20/adults and $5/students.
