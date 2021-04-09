The City of Montrose is again hosting its annual spring cleanup day by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point on April 30 and May 1.
Residents are invited to bring cleanup items to the drop-off site located off the San Juan Bypass (U.S. Highway 50), directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak apartment complex. Signs will help direct residents to the drop-off location that will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Items accepted:
• Landscape materials (leaves, grass clippings, and limbs less than six inches in diameter)
• Scrap materials
• Electronics (without glass screens)
• Appliances
* A fee will be charged for appliances containing Freon ($20 each)
Items not accepted:
• Routine household trash
• Hazardous materials
• Paint
• Electronics with glass screens
• Tires
The city will offer limited special collection services when personnel and equipment are available. Fees for this service begin at $15, plus equipment and labor. Call 970-240-1480 to schedule or for additional information.
Visit CityofMontrose.org/SpringCleanup for more information.
