The City of Montrose is again hosting its annual spring cleanup day by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point on April 30 and May 1.  

Residents are invited to bring cleanup items to the drop-off site located off the San Juan Bypass (U.S. Highway 50), directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak apartment complex. Signs will help direct residents to the drop-off location that will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Items accepted:

• Landscape materials (leaves, grass clippings, and limbs less than six inches in diameter)

• Scrap materials

• Electronics (without glass screens)

• Appliances

* A fee will be charged for appliances containing Freon ($20 each)

Items not accepted:

• Routine household trash

• Hazardous materials

• Paint

• Electronics with glass screens

• Tires

The city will offer limited special collection services when personnel and equipment are available. Fees for this service begin at $15, plus equipment and labor. Call 970-240-1480 to schedule or for additional information.

Visit CityofMontrose.org/SpringCleanup for more information.

