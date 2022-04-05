Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and 33 local law enforcement agencies throughout the state have begun the year’s first Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period.
The enforcement period continues through April 20.
According to the 2020 National Occupant Protection Use Survey, seat belt use in the front seats was lower for males (88.4%) than females (92.8%). Also of the 14,590 seat belt citations issued by the Colorado State Patrol in 2021, 3,780 citations were for female drivers and 10,810 were for male drivers.
With fewer men buckling up, more are being killed on Colorado roads. Of the 232 unbuckled deaths in 2021, 72% were male while 28% were female.
Last year, 232 passenger vehicle occupants were killed on Colorado roadways. This is a 12% increase over 2020. According to the recent State of Colorado Statewide Seat Belt Survey, Colorado’s seat belt use rate is 86%, far below the national average of 90%.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50%. Without a seat belt fastened, people can be ejected from a vehicle and killed. The Click It or Ticket campaign encourages people to buckle up to avoid a citation but, more importantly, get home safely to their loved ones.
The next enforcement period begins on May 16. During the three Click It or Ticket enforcement periods in 2021, 2,994 unrestrained drivers were issued citations across Colorado. Fines for not buckling up in Colorado start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.
Vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, and according to NHSTA, 46% of car seats are being used incorrectly. Parents and caregivers can learn more about Colorado child passenger safety laws, recommendations and recalls at CarSeatsColorado.com.
Colorado seat belt laws
• Adults — Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.
• Teens — Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers, regardless of their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.
• Children — Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.