Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Starting Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation,the Colorado State Patrol and 29 local law enforcement agencies throughout the state will begin a two-week Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period. The heightened seat belt enforcement campaign will run through Sunday, Nov. 29.
So far in 2020, 299 occupants in passenger vehicles have been killed in crashes on Colorado roads. Of those, 160 fatalities (54%) involved unbuckled drivers or passengers even though they represent just 14% of vehicle occupants, according to a recent CDOT survey on seat belt usage. Colorado’s seat belt use rate is 86%, below the national average of 90%.
In 2019, 196 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes in the state, accounting for more than half of the 377 total passenger vehicle deaths.
“The Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement serves as a reminder to always buckle up,” said Chief Matthew Packard, of the Colorado State Patrol. “Your state troopers want every driver and passenger to reduce the risk of serious injury, vehicle ejection, or death in the event of a collision on our Colorado roadways. Every citation issued could be a life saved.”
An average of an additional 70 lives could be saved each year if Colorado achieved a 100% seat belt use rate, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Seat belt enforcement effort support CDOT’s Whole System — Whole Safety initiative and the agency’s vision to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on our roadways.
“With the holiday travel season approaching, one of the safest choices is to stay home to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” said CDOT Director Shoshana Lew. “If you are traveling by car, whether you’re a driver or passenger, making the quick decision to buckle up is a lifesaving decision.”
This enforcement effort marks CDOT’s first Click It or Ticket enforcement period to take place in November. During the most recent Click It or Ticket enforcement period in July, 1,839 unrestrained drivers and passengers were issued citations across Colorado.
