East Oak Grove Road was closed to eastbound traffic as of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, with a full closure imminent, due to a semi with a broken axle that must be removed. 

Because of the equipment that must be used, the road will ultimately be fully closed to traffic in both directions and the traffic impacts will be "severe," Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.

The closure is expected to last several hours, police said. The mishap occurred just east of South Townsend Avenue. Townsend Avenue remains open, but East Oak Grove is closed

