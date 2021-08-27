Closures and work to resume on US 50, Little Blue Creek

Regularly scheduled road closures on U.S. 50, Little Blue Creek Canyon, will begin on Sept. 1. The 4-mile stretch of road between Montrose and Gunnison will be open to two-way traffic through Tuesday, Aug. 31.
On Labor Day weekend, the highway will be open to two-way traffic starting Friday, Sept. 3 at noon until 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
After Labor Day weekend, motorists should prepare for long delays during the opening roadway windows and plan to take detour routes. Estimated delay times during roadway opening windows are between 30 minutes to one hour.
Motorists should plan for single lane closures, full roadway closures, reduced speed limits, and narrow roads. Significant delays are anticipated. If there is an emergency closure of Interstate 70, full closures on this project will be reduced.
• US 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays from Friday at 5:30 p.m. – Monday at 8:30 a.m.
• Full roadway closures will be Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Full roadway closures will occur through the night Monday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Plan travel around the opening windows and be prepared to queue at designated areas.
Commercial Traffic Coordinator (CTC) is also back on duty when the closure schedule resumes.
Detour options during nighttime closures
When US 50 is closed, local passenger vehicles and small trucks can use Colorado Highway 92 as a local alternate route. All other trucks and recreation vehicles more than 70 feet in length will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for one of the planned openings. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations.
Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for a planned opening. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations.
Local detour
The CO 92 detour is for local traffic only and trucks less than 70 feet in length. No hazardous materials will be permitted on the detour.
