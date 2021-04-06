Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Construction on the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon 4-mile critical safety improvement project began mobilization Monday.
Roadway closures and detours are starting next Monday, April 12.
The project location is between Montrose and Gunnison (mile points 123 -127), and is approximately 30 miles from each community. The project, a priority for improving safety along the US 50 corridor, is estimated to be complete by Nov.4, 2022.
The most impactful construction, roadway and traffic operations are anticipated to take place during the first year. Due to blasting in rockfall areas of the project, closures are necessary for completing the project while still ensuring the safety of the traveling public.
The Federal Highway Administration, Central Federal Lands Highway Division (FHWA-CFLHD) will continue to work closely with contractor American Civil Constructors Mountain West (ACC) and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to lessen impacts from closures whenever possible. This work includes coordinating with nearby communities, ranchers and other stakeholders. These commitments include:
• A dedicated coordinator for trucks with livestock or other agricultural products will be available by phone and on the ground to help minimize delays.
• Safe, sanitary queues and truck pull-offs with temporary restrooms and that can accommodate driver rest requirements.
• Work on the west end of the project, near access to the Arrowhead community, will be prioritized to ensure Arrowhead community members will have reduced travel impacts.
• Improved communications services along US 50 in Little Blue Creek Canyon, both short term and long term.
• Monthly virtual open house events during the construction season, held by telephone or video, to ensure that there is a consistent venue to raise feedback and receive project updates.Improvements will focus on safety along US 50 in the project area, including realignment and widening US 50 to two 12-foot travel lanes with two 4-foot-wide paved shoulders. This work is essential to improve safety for motorists traveling through Little Blue Creek Canyon, which currently has narrow lanes and sharp turns.
Motorists should prepare for long delays during the opening roadway windows and plan to take detour routes. Estimated delay times during roadway opening windows are between 30 minutes to one hour.
Motorists should plan for single lane closures, full roadway closures, reduced speed limits, and narrow roads. Significant delays are anticipated. If there is an emergency closure of Interstate 70, full closures on this project will be reduced.
US 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays from Friday at 5:30 p.m. – Monday at 8:30 a.m.
Full roadway closures will be Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Full roadway closures will occur through the night Monday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. Plan your travel around the opening windows and be prepared to queue at designated areas.
Detour options during nighttime closures:When US 50 is closed, local passenger vehicles and small trucks can use Colorado 92 as a local alternate route. All other trucks and recreation vehicles over 70 feet in length will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for one of the planned openings. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations.
Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for one of the planned openings. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations.
CO 92 detour for local traffic only and trucks less than 70’ in length. No hazardous materials will be permitted on the detour.
Funding for the $40 million project is provided by a $20 million grant from the Colorado Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP), with CDOT providing the matching $20 million. The project is also in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service, Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and the National Park Service. Work also includes guardrail replacement, additional rockfall catchment area, new signage, and striping.
Project and travel infoFor additional information about this project,including assistance for agricultural producers and residents of the Arrowhead community, contact the project team.
• Project hotline: 970-340-4333
• Project email: us50LittleBlue@gmail.com
• Project webpage: www.us50info.com
• Project text updates: Text us50 to 21000
• A text message notifications system is available for this project. Register for alerts by texting us50 to 21000; charges may apply.
