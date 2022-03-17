Club 20 is hosting a summit where watershed and forest leaders from the Western states will join to discuss ways to restore and protect watersheds.
“Before the Fire: Protecting the Water Towers of the West, Western Watershed Summit” is March 24 and 25 at the University Center at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Club 20 invites the community to come engage in addressing issues impacting Western watersheds.
The event agenda is packed with speakers who are regionally and nationally renowned, presenting on relevant topics to better understand the challenges and opportunities facing our watersheds. Attendees can expect to leave the event with a new understanding of the topic and an actionable toolkit to become involved with watershed protection.
Confirmed speakers/topics include:
• Framing the Issue from national, regional and state perspectives: Chris French, Deputy Chief U.S. Forest Service; Frank Beum, Rocky Mountain Regional Forester and Matt McCombs, Colorado State Forester
• Impacts to local communities across the West — panel discussion
• Elevating the value of watersheds to drive land management practices
• Building a business case for watershed restoration
• Funding opportunities: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and private funders
• Landscape scale projects: Barriers, tools and scalability
• Remarks from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert
• Break-out Sessions
(The agenda is subject to change.)
“Before the Fire: Protecting the Water Towers of the West,” is designed to frame the issue around challenges, and demonstrate the impacts of unhealthy watersheds and inaction,” said Christian Reece, Club 20 executive director.
“We’ll try to break down the silos and elevate the importance of watersheds to drive land management decisions. We hope attendees leave with a strong understanding of the issue and new motivation to drive change.”
Registration is open with in-person and virtual options. Anyone interested in attending can purchase tickets by visiting www.club20.org or by calling 970-242-3264.
