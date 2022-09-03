Special to the MDP
Club 20, in partnership with The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University Civic Forum, presents the Western Colorado Candidate Debates on Sept. 10.
The debates will be hosted at Colorado Mesa University in the Robinson Theater. Daytime debates are from 8 a.m. — 3:15 p.m. The evening debates are from 5:45 — 8:15 p.m.
The event kicks off on Friday, Sept. 9, with the annual steak fry, to be held at Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, Loma. A shuttle service will be provided with pickup locations at Hotel Maverick (840 Kennedy Ave., Grand Junction) and Living Your Best (2754 Compass Drive, Grand Junction). A detailed shuttle schedule can be found at club20.org and attendees may also drive their personal vehicles to the venue.
On Sept. 10, Club 20 will host debates for every Western Colorado House and Senate District race. Saturday evening debates include the remarks from candidates for the 2nd Congressional District and U.S. Senate, as well as remarks from GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl. The evening debates will conclude with the 3rd Congressional District debate.
All debates will be livestreamed free so constituents from across the region can tune in to hear how candidates plan to represent them. Debates will be livestreamed through Club 20’s Facebook page.
“Now, more than ever before, it is imperative to engage with our elected officials, so we have a voice in shaping the landscape of Western Colorado, both literally and figuratively,” said Club 20 Executive Director Christian Reece. “The issues we are facing as a region, a state and a nation have far-reaching implications and it is vital that our leaders, both locally and in our nation’s capital, be strong advocates on behalf of the needs of our communities.”
