Club 20 executive director to depart for University of Colorado

Club 20 Executive Director Christian Reece is departing the organization at the end of February, its executive committee announced.
Reece will join the University of Colorado team as the Outreach and Engagement Regional Program manager for Western Colorado.
“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to advocate for the citizens of Western Colorado for the past eight years,” Reece said, in remarks provided in the Wednesday announcement.
“Through respectful civil discourse, a willingness to understand alternate perspectives, and a passion for Western Colorado, we have been able to break down barriers, erode the urban/rural divide, and advance Western Colorado issues. I couldn’t be more proud of the work Club 20 has done for our region and look forward to helping advance that work through continued involvement.”
Club 20 is a 70-year-old coalition of individuals, businesses, and local governments whose mission is to influence policy, provide education, and convene Coloradans to uplift and advance the voices of the Western Slope and promote thriving, resilient and economically healthy communities.
Reece became the youngest executive director in Club 20 history in 2015.
Club 20’s executive board said she has worked to make Colorado’s constitution more difficult to amend, advocated for common sense regulations that protect the nature of Colorado while ensuring a business-friendly environment, and has influenced the outcome of countless bills, regulations, and ballot measures at the state and federal levels.
“While we are sorry to see Christian go, we are thankful for the service she has provided to Club 20 and our members for the over eight years that she's lead the organization,” Board Chair Brad McCloud said in the announcement.
“This new opportunity will allow Christian to take her talents and passions to one of our valued members, the University of Colorado, and continue to elevate the voice and citizens of the west slope. The Club 20 leadership team supports Christian in her decision and believes it is ultimately a win for Western Colorado as a whole.”
McCloud also expressed optimism about the organization.
“We are also excited for the future of Club 20 as we believe we are positioned to continue to be the voice of Western Colorado and advocate for our members and stakeholders on policies and issues that are important to them at the State Capitol and in Washington, D.C.,” he said.
Club 20 will begin the search for a new executive director early next week. Information about the position can be found by visiting the Club 20 website at www.club20.org.
