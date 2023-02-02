Club 20 executive director to depart for University of Colorado

Christian Reece (Submitted photo)

Club 20 Executive Director Christian Reece is departing the organization at the end of February, its executive committee announced.

Reece will join the University of Colorado team as the Outreach and Engagement Regional Program manager for Western Colorado. 



