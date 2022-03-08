The Daniels Fund has awarded $730,000 in Boundless Opportunity Scholarship grant funds to 13 colleges and universities in Colorado, including Colorado Mesa University.
The partnering schools will use the funds to award Boundless Opportunity Scholarships to non-traditional students who are motivated to create a better life for themselves and their families, and who demonstrate the need for financial assistance.
The Colorado colleges and universities awarded grants are: Colorado Christian University, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado School of Mines, Community College of Aurora, Fort Lewis College, Morgan Community College, Northeastern Junior College, Pueblo Community College, Red Rocks Community College, University of Colorado Denver, University of Denver, University of Northern Colorado, and Western Colorado University.
“Education can be a great way for people to better their lives through new or expanded career options, but there are fewer scholarship opportunities for non-traditional students,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “The Boundless Opportunity Scholarship Program was created to fill this need and help these students pursue their dreams.”Qualifying “non-traditional” student populations include: adults entering or returning to college, GED recipients, veterans, former foster care youth, former juvenile justice youth, and students participating in ROTC on campus. Each school selects specific populations for which they provide scholarships.
A full list of schools and the populations they award can be found at DanielsFund.org/Boundless. Each year, funding for Boundless Opportunity Scholarships is awarded to schools for two-year cycles, so scholarships are also available at the following schools that received funding in 2021: Aims Community College, Arapahoe Community College, Colorado Mountain College, Colorado Northwestern Community College, Colorado State University, Colorado State University – Global Campus, Colorado State University – Pueblo, Community College of Denver, Front Range Community College, Lamar Community College, Metropolitan State University of Denver, Pikes Peak Community College, Regis University, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus–College of Nursing, University of Colorado Boulder, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
The name of the program comes from a quote by founder Bill Daniels who once stated, “America remains the greatest nation on earth, where boundless opportunities still exist for each and every one of us.”
Since 2003, Daniels Fund has granted a total of $21.4 million in Boundless Opportunity Scholarship funding which has been awarded to more than 7,700 non-traditional students through colleges in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.