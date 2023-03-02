With a decline in enrollment for higher education, especially from rural communities, Colorado Mesa University is putting together events, both in these small towns and virtually, to help support students admitted to CMU, explained Kelsey Coleman, Director of Public Relations for CMU.
While traveling to Steamboat and places farther away like California, this Choose CMU initiative will be at the Montrose CMU campus Saturday, March 4, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Admitted students and their families who are interested in the event will need to register online ahead of time on the CMU website after searching "Choose CMU" in the taskbar.
Though the college welcomes people who are not admitted to CMU to sign up and learn more about their services, this event best serves incoming students since it will offer information on important enrollment steps.
The event offers information on how to register for classes, submit housing applications for residence halls, and teaches how to apply for FAFSA and scholarships.
Knowing what forms to fill out and when to fill them out is especially helpful for those who are first generation students or those who do not have anyone in their life that can help with these steps.
Furthermore, CMU is looking to reach more non-traditional students as well, including adults who are looking to go back to school and change careers.
Aside from CMU Admissions Office staff, there will also be people from CMU’s housing along with current CMU students who can tell of their experiences on campus.
People who attend these Choose CMU events will be able to enter giveaways by signing up for campus tours. Some prizes include jet boating, Skydiving Adventure, and a trip to the Ouray Hot Springs.
CMU will also be hosting Mesa Experience on March 11, March 13, and April 15, where people can come and take full tours of their campus and learn about the school’s clubs. These will also require you to sign up, but are open to people who are not already admitted to CMU.
Coleman stated that whether it’s a certificate, a two-year, or a four-year degree, CMU wants to help more people enroll in order to grow their communities.
