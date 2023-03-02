With a decline in enrollment for higher education, especially from rural communities, Colorado Mesa University is putting together events, both in these small towns and virtually, to help support students admitted to CMU, explained Kelsey Coleman, Director of Public Relations for CMU. 

While traveling to Steamboat and places farther away like California, this Choose CMU initiative will be at the Montrose CMU campus Saturday, March 4, from 1 - 3 p.m.



