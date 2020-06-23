Coal company says its bulldozed road in roadless area near Paonia is legal

Mountain Coal Co. says the road it blazed into the Sunset Roadless Area below Kebler Pass is legal and that the Forest Service approved the construction.
Conservation groups have attacked the Somerset-based mining company for building the road in early June after the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on March 2 ruled the Forest Service violated federal environmental laws when it allowed an exception to the Colorado Roadless Rule in the North Fork Valley that permitted the expansion of the West Elk coal mine. The court overturned the so-called North Fork Exception and ordered the Forest Service to restart environmental review of the coal mine’s request to expand its mine near Paonia.
“Mountain Coal’s leases clearly state that Mountain Coal is required to comply with Forest Service regulations, except where the regulations would be inconsistent with the rights under the lease. There is no dispute that Mountain Coal requires roads to access the leased coal,” reads a statement from Deck Slone, a spokesman for Arch Coal, the owner of Mountain Coal that recently changed its name to Arch Resources.
“Such roadbuilding is also authorized under another exception to the Colorado Roadless Rule, which allows roadbuilding where roads are needed under rights granted by statute. This includes a valid lease issued under the Mineral Leasing Act.”
The Colorado Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety this week served Mountain Coal executives with an order requiring them to stop building the road. The division’s order followed a ruling Monday by the U.S. District Court in Denver That ruling installed the 10th Circuit’s mandate that vacated the North Fork Exception and ordered the mine company and Forest Service to respond by June 22.
Read the rest of the story here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.