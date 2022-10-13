Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Higher Education announced the fifth-annual Colorado Free Application Days, allowing students to apply for free from Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20, to public colleges and universities and several private institutions in Colorado. 

The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) has posted admissions application and fee waiver information for each college and university participating in Free Applications Days and people may apply to as many participating institutions as they are interested in.



