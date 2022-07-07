Color and fun in store at Black Canyon Quilt Show

The Black Canyon Quilt Show returns for its 25th anniversary year Friday, July 15 — Sunday, July 17, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive.
Show hours for July 15 and 16 are 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.. Sunday, July 17 hours are 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Adult admission is $5, with those under 18 admitted free.
The quilt show will feature approximately 150 quilts made by local quilters. Tickets for the traditional raffle quilt will be available for $1each at the show.
Nationally known award-winning quilter David Taylor is teaching classes on Friday and Saturday. At 2 p.m. July 16, Taylor will present an entertaining lecture and trunk show showcasing his renowned art quilts. Admission to the limited seating lecture is $15.
Vendors are bringing exciting things — fabrics. chairs, sewing machines, cushions and notions.
If your favorite scissors or pinking shears are dull, bring them to the show! They can be sharpened while you view the eye catching quilts or browse in the Black Canyon Boutique to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
The boutique will be filled with large and small “quilty” items, the sale of which will help support the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club of Montrose.
Both new, and antique, quilts can be appraised during the quilt show by certified appraiser Cindy Brick. Go to www.blackcanyonquiltshow.com to download the required form and contact Betty at 970-708-2099 to schedule an appointment time for either an oral or written appraisal. Appraisals are useful for insurance purposes, as well as for learning more about family heirlooms.
July 17’s special event is a series of hourly, repeating “Bed Turnings,” between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that will show how quilting has changed over the past 25 years.
If you can’t make it to the quilt show but would still like to purchase raffle tickets for the raffle quilt, “A New Garden,” which was designed and made by guild members and quilted by Gale Smith, visit www.blackcanyonquiltshow.com for information about purchasing bundles of 10 online.
