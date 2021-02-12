The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing Colorado 65 (Grand Mesa) at 7 p.m. Saturday until at least the morning of Sunday for winter maintenance operations and safety.

The eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed between gates at mile points 28 and 35.

This closure may change because of road and weather conditions.

Saturday morning, CDOT also announced the  closure of McClure Pass, Colorado 133, between mile posts 36 and 46. This is due to avalanche conditions and is also set to start at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Before setting out, check cotrip.org or dial 511 for road and travel information in the state.

