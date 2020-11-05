This article was updated to show 49.7% voted against, not 40.7%.
Proposition 114, the Gray Wolf Reintroduction Initiative, will pass.
The vote was 90% counted as of Thursday morning with an over-20,000 vote gap between "yes" and "no" votes. Coloradans were 50.3% for the measure and 49.7% against, according to the latest results on the Secretary of State's website.
But the race was called on Thursday by both supporters and opponents to Prop 114, and the wolves will be able to call Colorado home once again.
"Voters throughout Colorado took politicians out of the picture, choosing to restore natural balance by returning wolves to their rightful place in Colorado," said Rob Edward, president of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund, in a news release on Thursday.
"Now, together with biologists, ranchers, wildlife watchers, and hunters, we will lean in to craft a future where co-existing with wolves is a widely shared value. We will put science to work to build understanding and trust. As we do, wolves will quietly get to work, restoring balance to our western wildlands and vitality to our elk and deer herds."
Coloradans Protecting Wildlife sent out a statement, first published by the Colorado Sun.
“All along, our opposition campaign was led by those who would be directly impacted by this measure, including real Coloradans, sportsmen, farmers and ranchers, outdoor enthusiasts, and more,” the statement from the group’s spokesman Patrick Pratt, reads. “Despite a small group of wealthy, and often out-of-state, activists spending in excess of $2.1 million to pass this measure, our campaign, with less than $800,000 was able to illustrate why forced wolf introduction is wrong for Colorado.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will begin crafting a plan to reintroduce wolves west of the Continental Divide by the end of 2023.
Prop 114 found its way on the ballot following unsuccessful attempts to reintroduce wolves after the Colorado Wildlife Commission rejected a proposal in 2016.
With the approval, it marked the first time Coloradans voted to reintroduce a wildlife species and directed officials from the state to do so.
With 90% of ballots counted, the Colorado Sun and Denver Post reported there were 300,000 ballots left to tally, though most of those votes came from urban areas where the majority support the initiative, leading to opponents of the measure to concede the race.
The majority of voters in rural counties opposed the measure while Front Range and urban counties approved, though some western Colorado counties, including Pitkin, San Miguel, San Juan and La Plata, also approved.
Montrose County voters held firm in their decision to oppose the reintroduction of wolves with 76% opposed and 23% for, according to numbers from the Secretary of State’s website.
Opponents of Proposition 114 are wary of the potential ramifications that could arise should gray wolves be introduced to the Western Slope, arguing livestock, pets and people could be threatened, damaging local economies.
Supporters say wolves could restore a natural balance to ecosystems while giving the species a chance to thrive in the middle of the country. A pack of wolves were spotted in northwestern Colorado in early 2020, and were already restored in Idaho and Montana in the in the mid-1990s.
The wolf population is already in Washington, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and New Mexico. Supporters believe Colorado could be the last piece in returning the wolf population to full health.
Although the measure passed, those opposed to the measure, and supporters supporting, will receive a chance to have their voices heard. Prop 114 requires CPW to develop a plan using scientific data, hearings across Colorado to gather information and input from the public, which will update the plan.
The measure also states the CPW commission must pay fair compensation to owners of livestock for any loss of livestock caused by wolves.
In the Lower 48, there are 5,000 to 6,000 wolves, according to a release from the Center for Biological Diversity. With wolves established in the Pacific Northwest and other regions in proximity, Colorado could aid in securing a future for wolves in the states.
Officials within the Trump administration stripped the grey wolf of protection on the Endangered Species Act, signaling a recovery of the animal, but supporters say this increases need for protection, which the measure should provide.
Opponents say the move demonstrates a healthy grey wolf population, making a reintroduction unnecessary as the wolves already began to migrate toward Colorado.
According to ballot information, Prop 114 increases state spending by around $300,000 in state budget for 2021-2022, and $500,000 in state budget for year 2022-2023. And beginning in 2023-2023, about $800,000 will be spent for the implementation of the wolf reintroduction plan.
Campaign records showed The Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund, in support of the measure, reported $2.1 million in contributions while Coloradans Protecting Wildlife and Stop the Wolf PAC, in opposition, reported $964,909 in contributions.
"Our supporters believe that we owe it to future generations to leave the world in better shape than before. They've worked tirelessly to bring this measure to a successful vote. They've talked to tens of thousands of people during the past year, helping to build a substantial constituency for restoring nature's balance by restoring wolves. History will judge their labor, and this vote, kindly," said Edward, praising the measure's supporters and donors.
