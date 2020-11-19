Colorado Department of Agriculture website

The Colorado Department of Agriculture has launched a new website.

 (Screenshot)

The Colorado Department of Agriculture has launched a new website, ag.colorado.gov.

The new website unifies the CDA's divisions: Animal Health, Brands, Colorado State Fair, Conservation, Inspection and Consumer Services, Laboratory Services, Markets and Plants, onto a single platform.

The site also provides better accessibility, enhanced search function, improved navigation through design tailored to CDA's most visited programs, and access to a new online pesticide applicator licensing system.

The CDA can still be accessed through its previous address, colorado.gov/ag.

Tags

Load comments