The Colorado Department of Agriculture has launched a new website, ag.colorado.gov.
The new website unifies the CDA's divisions: Animal Health, Brands, Colorado State Fair, Conservation, Inspection and Consumer Services, Laboratory Services, Markets and Plants, onto a single platform.
The site also provides better accessibility, enhanced search function, improved navigation through design tailored to CDA's most visited programs, and access to a new online pesticide applicator licensing system.
The CDA can still be accessed through its previous address, colorado.gov/ag.
