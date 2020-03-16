Gov. Polis corona
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gives an update about the extent of the coronavirus in Colorado during a press conference on March 11, 2020. 

 (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday afternoon ordered the closure of all Colorado restaurants and bars to in-person dining in a dramatic effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus as it rapidly spreads across the state.

The order is for 30 days, but is renewable.

“Our hearts go out to the 240,000 employees who are in the food and beverage industry,” Polis said in a news conference at the state Capitol. He said the decision to enact the order was difficult, but necessary.

The order comes after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and several mountain communities — including Gunnison, Summit and San Miguel counties — made the same decision for their cities and counties just hours earlier on Monday in response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Denver order is set to last eight weeks.

