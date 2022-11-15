Colorado in line for $40 million under Walmart opioid settlement

Phil Weiser

Special to the MDP

The State of Colorado reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve claims that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Tuesday.



Tags

