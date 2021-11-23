The Colorado Lottery on Tuesday announced its commitment as a Level 3 supporter of the 2021 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining more than 80 other lotteries and community organizations from across the U.S., Canada and around the world.
The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University. It is endorsed by the World Lottery Association (WLA) and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).
“Today’s announcement demonstrates the Colorado Lottery’s commitment to corporate social responsibility through the Gift Responsibly Campaign, which raises awareness about the risks associated with giving lottery products as gifts to minors during the holiday season — or any time of the year,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery.
“Research linking early exposure to gambling to future problem gambling and other risky behaviors is why the Lottery has joined the campaign. Our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are appropriate gifts only for adults.”
Level 3 support of NCPG’s Gift Responsibly Campaign involves encouraging age-appropriate play through public service announcements, social media, in-store signage, and retailer communications. The campaign will run through the holidays.
“We are very appreciative of the Colorado Lottery’s efforts to educate adults and retailers about the potential consequences associated with underage lottery play,” said NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte.
“The evidence clearly shows that exposure to gambling as a youth increases the probability of gambling problems later in life. Regardless of what time of year it is, adults should find gift options for children other than lottery tickets.”
As part of its commitment to responsible gaming, the Lottery will use advertising, media and social media throughout the holiday shopping season to remind parents and other adults that Lottery products and Scratch games are not for children. The Lottery will also conduct retailer training and reach out to parents to share this important information.
