Until Sept. 30, organizations that expand access to Colorado’s outdoors for traditionally excluded youth can apply for financial support from the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP), which will award $1.3 million in Outdoor Equity Grants this fall.
While Colorado is famed for the world-class outdoor recreation opportunities it provides, many traditionally excluded communities in Colorado still face barriers to equitable access to the outdoors. The OEGP, signed into law last year by Gov. Jared Polis, increases access to outdoor opportunities for all Coloradans and provides resources to underserved youth and communities to help increase environmental learning opportunities, education, public health, and outdoor fun.
Nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits, and federally recognized tribes that wish to increase outdoor access for traditionally excluded youth (including youth from low-income and communities of color, LGBTQ+ youth, Native and Indigenous youth, and youth with disabilities) and that have not previously received OEGP funding can apply for up to $150,000 during this grant cycle.
The OEGP Board, a diverse board made up of individuals with experience in recreation and conservation and who come from the communities the grant program serves, will accept grant proposals from organizations that will support outdoor experiences for Colorado youth; show cultural competence in working with a target population of the OEGP; demonstrate a commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion; and that represent the geographic diversity of the state of Colorado.
The OEGP Board is committed to providing funding to organizations that have traditionally been unable to apply for grant programs due to organizational barriers, and encourage organizations of all sizes and with diverse missions to apply. The board will provide guidance through two virtual Q&A sessions for applicants on Thursday, September 8 at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The links to the Q&A sessions can be found at cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Outdoor-Equity-Fund.aspx
The Outdoor Equity Grant Program, through funding from the Colorado Lottery, will accept applications for grants each year. This June, it announced $1.8 million in grant awards to 43 organizations across the state. Additional funding from Great Outdoors Colorado and Colorado Parks and Wildlife was added to the inaugural grant cycle to increase the investment from $550,000 during the first year. This fall’s application process will solicit proposals from the second round of grantees for a total of $1.3 million in grants.
The OEGP will eventually distribute up to $3 million annually to support outdoor education programs and conservation opportunities for underserved youth as the program fund grows with Lottery distribution in the coming years.
