Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists host virtual public meeting for update on fishing

Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologist Eric Gardunio holds a whirling disease-resistant rainbow trout. The agency will host a virtual meeting via Zoom to discuss aquatic issues in the region.

Fishing enthusiasts in Southwest Colorado are invited to a virtual public meeting during which Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists will talk about aquatic issues in the region. The meeting will be held via ZOOM, from 6 - 8:30 p.m., Monday.

CPW’s aquatic biologists will explain current issues and on-going projects. The public will be able to ask questions.

The biologists are located in CPW’s Southwest Region and work in these areas: Gunnison Basin, San Luis Valley, North Fork of the Gunnison, Ouray-Telluride, Montrose-Delta, and the Four Corners from Pagosa Springs to Durango to Cortez.

Biologists will discuss statewide regulation issues, including when streams could be closed to fishing, local special cutthroat regulations and spearfishing. They’ll also talk about Gunnison River trout management and whirling disease, and management at Crawford and Vallecito reservoirs. After the presentations, questions and comments from the public will be taken.

