Nominations for the next Colorado poet laureate are open through Feb. 1. Chosen by the governor, the Colorado poet laureate will serve a four-year term beginning in July 2023.

The poet laureate position was created to promote an appreciation of poet laureate in Colorado, to honor outstanding Colorado poets, and to serve as an active advocate for poetry, literacy, and literature by participating in readings and other events at schools, libraries, literary festivals, and the State Capitol.



