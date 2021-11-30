Colorado’s vaccination rate for first doses among the 5-11 age group has surpassed 20%, making Colorado the eighth highest in the United States, the Governor’s Office announced Monday.
“It’s great to see so many of Colorado’s kids and parents making a common-sense decision to protect themselves against this dangerous virus by getting the safe and effective vaccine and leading other western states in the process,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the announcement.
“We need more Coloradans to follow the example set by our young people who are doing their part to help put this pandemic behind us and protect their health so we can get back to enjoying the Colorado we love.”
As of this Monday, Nov. 29, 98,848 Colorado children in this age group (20.6% of the estimated 5-11 population in Colorado) had received at least one dose of the two-dose pediatric Pfizer vaccine since the CDC approved it earlier this month. Additionally, 5,617 or 0.6% have received their second dose.
Last week, the state expanded three large community sites to provide additional vaccines and boosters. The state is working with Children’s Hospital Colorado and other providers within the state to make more appointments available. Zoos, museums, rec centers, and libraries across the state are hosting clinics where whole families can receive a first, second, or third dose or a booster. Parents can find upcoming clinics for children on our vaccine finder webpage or on Vaccines.gov.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment continues to recommend parents and guardians make a plan to get their children vaccinated. Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help avoid the worst outcomes — severe illness, hospitalization, and death — among those who do become infected.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone