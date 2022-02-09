The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is pleased to announce the launch of its new marketing campaign to highlight all the ways Coloradans can DMV.
The "DMV anywhere. Yes, anywhere." campaign emphasizes all the ways Coloradans can DMV, including online services and conveniently located MV Express Kiosks.
“In the environment we now live in, it is more important than ever to have the convenience and comfort to renew licenses or plates, register or renew your vehicle’s registration, change your address, and much more,” said Executive Director Mark Ferrandino.
“The ‘DMV anywhere. Yes, anywhere.’ campaign uses a light, humorous content approach with memorable images to playfully emphasize that no matter how or where you want to DMV, you can.”
Mike Dixon, DMV senior director, agreed saying customer service is at the forefront of the campaign.
“We want to highlight all the ways Coloradans can DMV,” Dixon said. “Whether you prefer online or on the go running errands, the DMV offers many ways to save you time and hassle, and get back to the things you’d rather do.”
In addition to the online platforms, Coloradans can renew vehicle registrations, request duplicate registration, replace tabs, and check title status while running errands on one of the 52 DMV MV Express Kiosks.
The kiosks are located throughout the state and the average transaction takes less than two minutes. A searchable list of kiosk locations can be found online at https://comvexpress.com/kiosks/.
The new “DMV anywhere. Yes, anywhere” campaign will run through June on media platforms such as TV, Outdoor, and various digital online and social media platforms. Look for contests, surveys, events, and other opportunities to get involved and win prizes. Use #DMVanywhere to show how you DMV anywhere. Yes, anywhere.
