Colorado State Forest Service hires Jeff Rainey as forester in Montrose

The Colorado State Forest Service recently hired Jeff Rainey as a new forester in the Montrose Field Office of the CSFS.
Rainey will focus on Good Neighbor Authority timber sale administration, which is a 3,500-acre joint project with the U.S. Forest Service on the Alpine Plateau to harvest spruce beetle-killed trees. The Alpine Plateau salvage also lowers wildfire risk by removing more than 7,000 log trucks of Engelmann spruce and subalpine fir from the land and protecting Blue Mesa subdivision with more than 300 residents.
Rainey will also focus on working with landowners on fuels mitigation projects and the West Region Wildfire Council, which is a partner of the CSFS.
The CSFS’ mission is to achieve stewardship of Colorado’s diverse forest environments for the benefit of present and future generations. This mission, along with the agency’s vision of promoting healthy and resilient forests, was a factor in Rainey choosing to work for the CSFS.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with landowners to implement conservation and active management of Colorado’s forests and woodlands,” Rainey said.
He is originally from upstate New York, where he developed his love for forests and the outdoors.
Rainey gained his knowledge of western forests while earning his bachelor’s degree and Master of Forestry from Northern Arizona University and working for the National Forest Foundation and the Coconino National Forest in Flagstaff.
He also brings other diverse experiences to his new position at the CSFS, such as working at a small farm and sawmill in New Hampshire and teaching high school math and science for 10 years.
In his spare time, Rainey enjoys the outdoors and forests by hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing and gardening with his wife, two kids and dog.
