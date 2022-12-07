Colorado submitted its formal application to the federal government on Monday for a new program that would import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada into the state.

“Colorado’s Drug Importation Program is a major piece in our work to lower the cost of prescription drugs, and this final step gets us even closer to making lower health costs a reality for Coloradans,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.



