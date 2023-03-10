The Great Outdoors Colorado board awarded $87,000 to Colorado West Land Trust on Friday to develop a plan to steward its conservation easement portfolio that stretches across six Western Slope counties: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel.

The grant is part of Great Outdoors Colorado’s Planning and Capacity program, which invests in projects that address opportunities, explore issues, engage communities, and examine trends in the outdoors. 



