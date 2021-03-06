Editor’s note: This is part of a sporadic series on scenic byways and highways in Southwest Colorado. All photos are from CDOT’s website and show some of the beauty of our part of the state.
Of all the byways in Colorado, the San Juan Scenic Byway — dubbed the San Juan Skyway for it’s winding sky-high path through the San Juan Mountains — is as good as it gets.
The byway, designated by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation as one of 13 “All-American Roads,” loops around a large portion of southwest Colorado, and for folks in Montrose, its closest access point in Ridgway, one of the many gorgeous mountain towns along the trek.
Other towns include Telluride, home to good skiing and great music when summer rolls around; Durango, which is the hub for the Durango-to-Silverton train; and Ouray.
Perhaps the most widely recognized portion of the San Juan Skyway is the Million Dollar Highway, a 25-mile stretch along Highway 550.
When traveling between the various towns, drivers will enjoy 14,000-foot peaks as well as small dipping valleys. The byway also takes folks through Dolores and Cortez, which is dense with prehistoric ruins near Canyons of the Ancients National Monument and Mesa Verde National Park.
For those more adventurous, there are countless trails for hiking, biking and Jeeping along the way. The skyway itself, however, only requires a functioning automobile.
