SECOND QUARTER HONOR ROLL - SIXTH GRADE

The following students have a 4.0 GPA: Sawyer Bates, Jane Crane, Gabriel Curiel, Jaydin Dew, Hailey Francis, Madison French, Carter Fulks, Alexis Howell, Connor Jennings, Victoria Lanser, Tavien Lewis, Kenji Luu, Blake McKenna, Marlow Monson, Kolt Moreland, Addison Ortiz, Daniel Panek, Amir Parra, Emilie Perfors, Kyle Sanchez, Kaia Schwerdtferger, Mason Smith and Addison Wetzel.



