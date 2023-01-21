The following students have a 4.0 GPA: Sawyer Bates, Jane Crane, Gabriel Curiel, Jaydin Dew, Hailey Francis, Madison French, Carter Fulks, Alexis Howell, Connor Jennings, Victoria Lanser, Tavien Lewis, Kenji Luu, Blake McKenna, Marlow Monson, Kolt Moreland, Addison Ortiz, Daniel Panek, Amir Parra, Emilie Perfors, Kyle Sanchez, Kaia Schwerdtferger, Mason Smith and Addison Wetzel.
The following students have a 4.0 GPA: Brody Broyles, Victoria Castro, Marissa Francis, Peyton Hess, Jaslyn Hunter, Alfonsina Lopez Cruz, Isabella MacFarlane, Tahlia Pfifer, Mae Scriffiny, Jayla Thornton, Charlotte VanArsdale and Mica Withee
Other Students on Honor Roll: Tristin Barnick Daguerre, Quinton Benziger-Ballard, Avery Berry, Patton Berry, Samantha Bray, Alyssa Breshears, Angelina Camacho-Mendez, Billi Chapman, Esther Christensen, Pailin Cooper, Colter Davis, Paul Davit, Delilah Day, Kayden Duteil, Stephen Flores Avila, Kaylee Fresques, Alexis Garcia, Byron Gaxiola Avila, Esther Greear, Caleb Horton, Aden Johnson, Aubree Johnson, Mackenzie King, Lance Krohn, Wendy Martinez Dela Cruz, Kyan McCarthy, Korey Metzger, Sonora Mulkey, Thanh Nguyen, Juan Nieves Chavez, Sofia Selee, Zachary Spencer, Elizabeth Tanner, Bryn Trenda, Julia Witte and David Zeferino Torres.
SECOND QUARTER HONOR ROLL - EIGHTH GRADE
The following students have a 4.0 GPA: Liliana Almanza Mendez, Dyllan Blair, Bryton Brasier, Bailee Broyles, Anna Countryman, Mildred Flores Avila, Karah Kohout, Avila Lanford, Karina Leon, Lauren Neubaum, Aspen Pottorff, Graysen Vidmar and Zachary Wilkes.
Other Students on Honor Roll: Benjamin Avina, Emma Braaten, Kayla Braaten, Aubrey Christie, Violeta Cortez, Abbygail Cossairt, Bryce Downing, James Dumit, Devynn Fritz, Jasmine Garcia, Jade Garretson, Orion Honn, Danilo Jacinto Hernandez, Ruby Jackson, Josee Larkin, Kynsleigh Maestas, Logen Mantos, Niyati Patel, Chase Raetz, Omar Rosales Gutierrez, Chase Smith, Trent Sondergard, Gavin Sulzen, Alejandro Vargas Nunez and Brooke Walters.
