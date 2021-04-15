COLUMN: Growing Readers Together funds come to library

The Montrose Regional Library District is pleased to announce that we have been selected as one of 14 library systems across the state of Colorado to participate in the Growing Readers Together grant program through the Colorado State Library and the Colorado Department of Education. Funds from this grant will allow us to provide more resources and programming for the Family, Friend, and Neighbor (FFN) caregivers in our community both at our main branch library and through our outreach vehicles.
As a result of the shortage of licensed childcare facilities in Colorado, parents often turn to friends, family members, or neighbors (FFNs) to care for their children. In 2017, approximately 55% of children in the state were placed in informal child care. Accordingly, public libraries are serving and engaging this community on a regular basis through story times, educational resources, and special programming.
The Growing Readers Together program is focused on supporting and educating FFN care providers and families of children under the age of 6. They are invested in making sure that all across Colorado children will be exposed to language and literacy-rich experiences both in informal childcare settings as well as at their local library.
We at the Montrose Regional Library are excited to reinforce and expand our partnerships with FFN and local in-home daycare providers in our community. The library and outreach vehicles will serve as the bridge connecting caregivers with local organizations, resources, and future programming. This in turn will equip them with information and support to confidently create an environment full of language and early literacy activities for the children in their care.
Once in-person programming returns, our regular story times and programs both at our main branch and via our outreach vehicles will cultivate opportunities for care providers and parents to interact with the children in their care as well as get to know other caregivers and parents in the community. In addition, we will be enhancing our play area at the library by including new sensory and literacy-focused toys and manipulatives for our patrons to come and enjoy with their children.
Finally, caregivers and teachers as well as other interested members of our local community will be able to check out early literacy kits curated by our youth services and outreach librarians. These themed kits will contain toys, manipulatives, and music as well as optional bonus activities and ways to use the included items to create early literacy experiences in their homes or childcare facilities. We are excited to be able to provide these resources on top of our always expanding catalog of materials. Keep an eye out for more exciting developments as the year progresses!
Elizabeth Cook is Youth Services assistant at Montrose Regional Library District.
