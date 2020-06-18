Staff at the Montrose Regional Library really miss our patrons in this time of COVID-19 and are working really hard to open the library to serve you. Meanwhile, we have been doing our best to serve you by electronic means, home delivery service and curbside service. You have been enthusiastic about those services and I’m pleased to announce we will soon be ready to enter Phase 3: limited reopening of the Montrose Regional Library building and the Naturita Community Library building.
Our reopening plan has four phases and we have worked diligently to follow state and local guidelines with each phase. Phase 1 was our home delivery service and Phase 2 was curbside service.
Like all the phases, we worked with Montrose County Health to make sure we were doing as much as possible to keep you, our patrons, and the staff as healthy as we could. We need to ensure the health of everyone because we don’t want to be a source for spreading the virus, and if staff members get sick, we need to shut down the library while we quarantine possibly infected staff and disinfect the work areas of the infected person.
Phase 3 will look different from the library experience before the shutdown for the virus. The goals of this phase are to allow patrons access to materials from the library, including computers, while maintaining social distancing practices. We are going to provide for our at-risk and vulnerable populations by giving them special times to visit the library. This is to encourage participation in the governor’s Safer-at-Home order.
The first difference is at the front door. In order to follow state and local health guidelines, we will be strongly encouraging people to wear face masks in the library for your health and the health of other patrons and staff.
The lobby will be divided in half by a plastic curtain so we can separate the incoming and outgoing flow of patrons. This keeps people from breathing on each other at the choke point of our single entrance and exit.
There will be no furniture in the lobby and no gathering or waiting in the lobby during this phase. When you enter the library proper, you will notice there is a plastic sneeze guard above the “Ask Here” desk in front of you. We have put these on all of our public service desks to help protect patrons and staff.
Going further, you will see that there are fewer computers for public use. This is to maintain social distancing.
There is no access to work rooms or study rooms, again due to restrictions on gathering and social distancing. We also need this space so we can quarantine our returned books for 72 hours.
The meeting room and story hour room are closed due to restrictions on gathering and because we need space to put together bags for how we are doing summer reading programs and to store furniture. There are only a few chairs left in the library in order to accomplish our goal of allowing access to materials and computers and encourage social distancing. Most of the furniture is being stored in the story hour room and the meeting room.
This is phase 3 of 4 phases. Please be patient as we work our way into this. While we are doing limited openings, we are also continuing home delivery and curbside service. We only have the staff we had before we began all of these services, so we are having to limit the hours of each service.
Thus far, we have been able to do this successfully, but again, it is a work in progress. Hopefully we will continue to wear masks and social distance in order to keep the cases of COVID in Montrose low. If so, then we can move to Phase 4, which will be fully reopened.
