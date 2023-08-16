COLUMN: Looking back at the Stockmen’s and family memories

My name is Christine Quintana, proud daughter of Chris and Bennie Quintana. I have so many stories that have been written in this newspaper (thank you) and also the genealogy society newsletter (thank you also).
The reason for this article is to thank the people of Montrose for the support they gave my parents during the 23 years they had the Stockmen’s Café.
I’d like to thank anyone and everyone who would come in for the daily lunch special; to name a few, the sheepherders, the cattlemen, the farmers and ranchers, the Blue Mesa Dam construction workers, the lawyers, policemen, merchants and citizens of Montrose. I will never forget how hard the people that worked for dad had to work.
Going back to the 1940s, our country was at war, and my mother and father got married in Grand Junction. They were both very young; Mom was 16 and my father was 17. This is when they both learned the three golden rules: respect, love, and faith, which they taught to their three children.
While my father was gone, my mother lived with my grandparents Francisco and Jacobita Quintana. (My mother said she always wanted to marry a man with the same last name because she could not spell very well.) While dad was in the Navy, Mother gave birth to me, and because he learned at a very young age to support his family, instead of going on leave, he would stay at the base and do laundry for some of the other sailors, enabling him to send those funds home to my mom.
After dad was discharged, he worked at various restaurants in Montrose. In the 1950s , Dad went to work for Fern and Jerry Reynolds; this was at the Montrose Café, later called the LeCave. Dad turned 21 and was now a bartender. Mom stayed home with us children: my brother Larry, my sister Linda and myself. Dad earned enough money to rent a cute little house near a restaurant called Pauline’s Steak House (now the site of the Maverik gas station).
During those years many couples would go dancing at the Arcadia Dance Hall, located across from Cerise Park. That is the only time I recall that we children ever had a babysitter. Many couples would go to the steak house after dancing.
A few years after dad had his job with Fern and Jerry, he was able to purchase a car. Our family no longer had to walk to go to Fox Theater to watch movies or to St. Mary's Church for Mass. We were also able to go to the Star Drive-In, which is still owned by the DeVries family.
In the late 50s, dad decided to go back to the job he liked the best … cooking. He was offered a job at Terell’s Café, located in Delta. He worked there for four years and Mother worked with him as a waitress.
Dad received a phone call in the early 60s and was asked to come back to Montrose by a gentleman who owned the Stockmen’s Café which changed our lives completely. This is a part of my life that I call “the Good and the Bad.”
We now had a new home, and Mom and Dad were able to get a new car and truck. Dad of course was both cooking and bartending and my mother also learned to be a bartender and a waitress. My mother always kept up her appearance and always presented herself as a lady.
During the filming of True Grit, the Duke, Debbie Reynolds and John Denver were known to come in to have dinner after filming. Ms. Reynolds was known to take dad’s Mexican dinners back with her to the filming location.
My dad often told the story about an irate customer whom he had to cut off. My dad told the customer that if he didn’t calm down, he would send the Duke over to straighten him out. Of course, the customer didn’t believe my dad. The Duke walked over and said, “You givin’ my friend Chris here a hard time? I suggest you skeedaddle right on outta here.” All we saw was a trail of dust.
Dad has been known to say if a customer comes in here and doesn’t have any money to pay for a drink, give it to him anyway. And also if a man or woman comes in to eat, especially with a family, he’d say feed them anyway. I do not want to ever hear that anyone that comes into my restaurant has not been served, he would say.
The unpleasant part of my story happened during the 60s. My brother Larry had an accident that left him paralyzed. Larry was known to be a hard worker at the Safeway grocery store which was on Main and Townsend (Auto Zone). He was also a very good dancer.
After the accident, Larry was in St. Mary’s Hospital for quite some time. He had been known to be one of the longest lived quadriplegic in this state. Our family survived many hardships during this time. Larry was later sent to Denver Craig Rehab Hospital. My mother spent many months there with him.
This story is provided as a thank you to the community for their support. I had the best parents in the world. Thank you for reading my story.