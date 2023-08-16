COLUMN: Looking back at the Stockmen’s and family memories

The vintage sign from the Stockmen's Cafe is now displayed on the grounds of the Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande. (Christine Quintana/Special to the MDP)

My name is Christine Quintana, proud daughter of Chris and Bennie Quintana. I have so many stories that have been written in this newspaper (thank you) and also the genealogy society newsletter (thank you also).

The reason for this article is to thank the people of Montrose for the support they gave my parents during the 23 years they had the Stockmen’s Café.



