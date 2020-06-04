Elizabeth’s pick: “A Sloth’s Guide to Mindfulness”, by Ton Mak. During this stressful time, it's important to take care of our mental health. I highly suggest reading this book if you haven’t. Not only is it funny with cute illustrations of sloths, it also has some simple and practical mindfulness and meditation tips. Life is hard, but practicing mindfulness is one way to help boost both your mental and physical health.
Taylor’s pick: “Squid Empire: Rise and Fall of the Cephalopods", by Danna Staaf. You'll learn about the ways cephalopods, such as squids and nautiluses, have evolved over millions of years. Trace their evolution from the first creatures to rise up from the seafloor to modern marvels like the giant squid of today! Learn about their plight and consider ways humanity could protect them. I thought this book was a fascinating account of an animal class I hadn't thought much about.
James’s pick: “Treaties, Trenches, Mud and Blood”, by Nathan Hale. Illustrator Nathan Hale brings the gripping history of World War I to life in this graphic novel. Narrated by the historical Nathan Hale, Revolutionary War spy for the American colonies, he, a British provost, and a Hangman, retell the story of how the first World War began and introduces each country who participated as a cartoon animal — making it a bit more relatable for younger audiences. Full of historically accurate text and images, Nathan Hale takes history to a whole new level of fun and engagement — I couldn't put the book down reading aloud to my kids! They asked for me to read it to them several nights in a row!
Liz W’s pick: “Maria Longworth Storer: From Music and Art to Popes and Presidents”, by Constance J Moore and Nancy M Broermann. This is a very interesting culmination of so many historical areas that were influenced by the writing of letters by Maria Longworth Storer. It gave a real sense of what went on in very different arenas of history and beginnings of significant social programs both in this country and Europe. It is a very readable biography, well put together, and enjoyable. I didn't always agree with how she went about doing things to achieve her goals, but she was never boring.
Laura’s pick: “Little Women”, on DVD. Having watched several screen adaptations of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel, “Little Women”, I have to say that the latest version starring Saoirse Ronan & Meryl Streep is, by far, my favorite. This film follows the novel so closely with careful attention to detail and I feel like the actors chosen to portray the March sisters and Marmie were spot-on. The story revolves around the love of family and the unbreakable bond of sisterhood and is filled with trials, tragedy, celebration, and laughter. It's a wonderful film for all ages.
Kacee’s pick: “The Willougbys”, by Lois Lowry, takes on the tropes of classic children's novels with a tongue-in-cheek twist. The titular Willoughbys are four young children with less than attentive parents. When their parents go on a death defying world tour, the Willoughbys are left in the care of a nanny and eventually adopted by a local billionaire, while referencing all those great stories of bygone years. It made me laugh out loud, and I look forward to seeing the movie. This item is available for check out in the Overdrive Catalog.
