In its surprisingly short history, teen literature has entertained and intrigued many people. It has also found a place in the hearts and memories of many adults and continues to inspire teenagers who relate to it today. I would love to introduce you to that genre and its place in this library.
I read about the history of YA Literature in “How Young Adult Fiction Blossomed With Teenage Culture in America,” which was written by Michael Cart of Zócalo Public Square, and published in the Smithsonian Magazine on May 7, 2018.
The term Young Adult (YA) Literature wasn’t formalized until 1957 and it fully developed in 1967. Michael Cart recognizes that year by the publication of two hallmark YA novels including S. E. Hinton’s “The Outsiders” which can be found in our Young Adult section, in our audio CD area, on OverDrive, Libby, and RBDigital. Feel free to check out this landmark of a book from your home!
When teens were first recognized (as late as the 1930s and 1940s) it was all too easy for movie directors and authors to produce light-hearted romantic stories or adventure stories without exploring serious conflicts and issues.
Similar light-hearted genres are enjoyed by a number of teens. “Field Notes on Love,” by Jennifer E Smith, is a sweet and fun romance novel that can be found in this library’s YA section, on OverDrive, and on Libby.
“Children of Blood and Bone,” by Tomi Adeyemi, isn’t as carefree but it is very popular; it’s a fantasy novel and the first in a series about an uprising in a magical African land. That book can be found in our YA section and on OverDrive.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s, novels like “The Outsiders” and Robert Comier’s “The Chocolate War” addressed societal issues and darker consequences and pressures teens can face. If you’d like to read “The Chocolate War,” a tragic story about a gang and a school turning against a brave teenager, you can find it in our Audio CD section, OverDrive, Libby, and RBDigital.
Many YA novels are well received today because they deal with various issues realistically. One such novel is “Turtles All The Way Down,” by John Green, which can be found in our YA section, OverDrive, and Libby. That novel discusses mental illness by focusing on the struggles a teenage girl with OCD goes through while she searches for a missing millionaire. “Turtles All The Way Down” has won a number of awards including an NPR Best Book of the Year and a Time Best Book of the Year.
“Patron Saints of Nothing,” by Randy Ribay, was nominated for the National Book Award in 2019. That book deals with immigrant identity as it portrays a half-Filipino and half-American boy named Jay Reguero, visiting the Philippines to find out why his cousin, Jun, is murdered and consequently learn about that part of his ethnic background. That book can be found in this library’s YA section, OverDrive, and Libby.
Feel free to browse this library’s teen section for interesting and enjoyable books. Only teens can hang out in (and use the computer and furniture) in the teen space, but the books are available for anyone to borrow. While you’re at home, we hope you enjoy our vast collection of ebooks, audiobooks, comics and magazines available through OverDrive, Libby, and RBDigital!
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
