Even though the presentation of the Montrose Library services and programs may look different, the overall mission of the library has not changed — to provide resources, encourage reading, and support lifelong learning. The summer library adventure will begin June 1. Keep reading to find out what each department is providing for children, teens, adults, and outreach.
Youth Services: The Youth Services librarians will have activity bags available each week from June 1 through July 31 with fun hands-on activities, crafts, and early literacy games. Best of all, there will be a book in each bag every week! We will have bags for the following age/grade levels:
• Birth through Pre-K • Kindergarten through 2nd grade • 3rd grade through those entering 5th grade
There is no registration for kids in 5th grade and under this summer and each child may receive one bag per week. The bags will be available either through curbside or home delivery. For curbside pickup, just stop by the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 1 during our staffed curbside service and we will get you a bag according to the ages of your children. If you require home delivery, please email the Youth Services Department at montroselibrarykids@gmail.com or call 970-249-9656, option 2.
Outreach Services: The MRLD Outreach Delivery service is the bridge to library accessibility for many of our patrons. The Outreach Services Department will be offering summer materials for children 17 and under in an activity bag filled with crafts, books, and early literacy activities.
The MRLD Outreach Van will deliver the activity bags each Monday from June 1 to July 27 to the offices of the River Meadows and Northbrook Villas Communities in Montrose. The staff will also offer curbside pickup service at the Olathe Town Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Monday starting on June 1 and ending on July 27. Please call the Outreach Department with questions at 970-964-2556 or email us at bookmobile@montroselibrary.org.
Teen Services: We are lining up fun virtual activities for teens entering middle school and graduating high school, including Yoga lessons and a Writing Club. Teens will receive a bag of library swag when they sign up and will have the opportunity to win free books and other fun stuff as they complete the program. Sign up on Facebook, on the library’s website, or by contacting the Reference Department at 970-249-9656, option 3. Have fun, and happy reading!
Adults: Adult Services librarians will be focusing on connecting virtually with adults and offering summer reading giveaways. We are excited to offer two new programs soon:
• “Your Librarian Recommends...”, a series of book and media recommendations to you from your librarians on social media. • “Three by Three”, a personalized recommendation service.
Keep an eye out for more information on both of these programs on our website and social media! In addition, librarians will be distributing summer reading bags to adult patrons in home delivery or curbside pickup. That's right — adults also get to join in on the summer reading fun this year! The bags will feature various materials from reading lists to fun swag items. Each week a few random bags will even have gift certificates to favorite local businesses!
Of course, you can always call or email your friendly Adult Services librarians at (970) 249-9656, option 3 or at refdesk@montroselibrary.org for help finding that next great read!
*Please note that delivery and curbside options and times may change at any given time. All changes will be on the library website at www.montroselibrary.org or on our social media.*
Tina Meiners, Head of Youth Services
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.