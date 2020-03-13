There’s no point in freaking out at this point.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of Thursday had infected at least two people in Gunnison County. There are no confirmed cases in Montrose as of the writing of this column.
But there are still going to be those who overreact to potential crises. It happens.
If you read our reporting earlier this week, then you saw local stores were short on important supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. We still don’t quite understand raiding the stores for toilet paper, but here we are.
It’s important to remember the facts about the new coronavirus, but it’s also important to remain calm in the face of the disease. That’s where we hope to step in.
Our goal is to educate about this disease and to keep you up-to-date on how it’s affecting our community. But I think it’s important that the folks on social media — and those who pick up the paper — don’t misread our intentions.
Our aim is not to incite fear. It’s not to perpetuate rumors. It’s not to cause widespread hysteria. Our aim and our hope is to inform our readers. We want to do that for a couple of reasons: We want to make sure that you have the information you need to protect yourself, and we want to make sure you know how it’s affecting our Montrose community.
That’s where you can possibly step in to help. Do you have questions that maybe aren’t answered through government resources? Reach out to us, and we’ll try to dig deeper. Our aim isn’t just to regurgitate what government officials say about COVID-19 (although that is part of what we want to do). We want to dig deeper than surface level. That’s why I was impressed with some of the reporting we did this week.
Knowing our goals, I have an ask of you, our readers. Don’t perpetuate fear and anxiety, and don’t spread rumors. If you’re unsure about something, wait before posting it. Rumors spread fast, and sometimes they can’t be taken back.
We have professional journalists who will dig for the truth here. We are working as quickly as we can to get you the information you want. Just trust us.
Make us the source for your local COVID-19 updates. If you visit our website, we now have a dedicated “CORONAVIRUS” tab at the top of the screen. Under that tab, you’ll find resources like helpful links from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
We also list all our stories about the disease there. And, because this issue is so important to us and to you, we have decided to make all our coverage free access. That means no paywall. Nobody is limited to a certain number of articles, as long as they’re about coronavirus.
In return, I ask that you tell folks where to find their information and, when they can, support us for our efforts by subscribing to the Montrose Daily Press.
Also, subscribe to our free newsletters. We are currently sending them out three times a week but aim to get up to five times a week very soon. When we get important information about COVID-19, we will include that in our newsletters.
To subscribe to the newsletter, simply download the Montrose Daily Press app or visit our website and scroll down until you see the option to enter your email address and subscribe.
•••
I’ll end on this note — by providing you the best ways to protect yourself against COVID-19, according to the CDC:
Clean your hands often
•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
•If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick
•Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
For tips on protecting others from the virus if you have symptoms, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus or click the coronavirus tab on our website.
Justin Tubbs is the managing editor for the Montrose Daily Press. He can be reached by email at justint@montrosepress.com or by phone at 970-252-7035.
