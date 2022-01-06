Comedians Rich Williams and David Gamble will help you enjoy some laughs as part of Canyon Creek Bed & Breakfast’s Comedy Night.
The 21 and older show starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Upstairs at Precedence (511 E. Main St., Montrose), Comedy Night’s wintertime venue. Tickets are $15; purchase at tinyurl.com/canyoncomedy.
Williams used his innate sense of humor to translate his less-than-successful attempt to become a platinum-selling singer and songwriter into a career in comedy. He hosted events in Houston alongside actors in major films; Cedric The Entertainer, Red Grant and Tony Rock.
Williams has appeared in venues including the Hollywood and Houston Improv, the Venetian in Las Vegas and Royal Caribbean cruise lines. He is the winner of Loni’s Laugh Off in 2016.
Gamble is focused on jokes, not sentimentality — and he’s not afraid of topics that are often considered untouchable.
Gamble has appeared at the Laughing Devil Comedy Festival, the Columbus Comedy Festival, the Independence Comedy Festival and The World Series of Comedy. He was runner-up in the Columbus Funny Bone Competition and a semifinalist in the Go Bananas Comedy Contest.
Gamble has toured extensively throughout the Midwest, as well as locations in Colorado, California and New York. He also appeared on the comedy podcast “Kill Tony.”
