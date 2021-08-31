Saturday, September 4
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Montrose Wine & Food Festival at the Montrose County Event Center to benefit the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club. Find Event information at montrosewinefestival.com and Ticket information at wine.blackcanyontickets.com.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters at the Montrose Library, 320 S. Second St., Montrose. Fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Business meeting; 10:30 a.m. Show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors are always welcome. Info: Sally 970-822-2830 or Paula 970-249-2178.
Wednesday, September 8
10 a.m. - 11: 30 a.m. — Newcomers and Neighbors welcomes adults who are new to Montrose or have been here awhile, who would enjoy learning more about the area and participate in social activities. All other meetings will be on the first Wednesday of each month (October, November, and January – May) 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. in the downstairs meeting hall of Cedar Creek Church, 222 S. Townsend and South Third streets; enter through the side door on Third Street. Info: Patti 951-544-6289.
Thursday, September 9
7 p.m. - It’s time for the next Ignite Montrose - an evening of fast paced presentations, five minutes and 20 slides each. This is an opportunity for our community members to share their passions, hobbies, travels, jobs or interests. Approximately10 Ignite presentations will be featured. You are sure to get a lot of ideas in a short time and one may inspire you to take a trip or try a new hobby. Stop in at the new locations-Precedence (Upstairs) at 509 E. Main St., Montrose.
Friday, September 10
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players presents An Evening of One Acts: The Cask of the Amontillado; Check Please; Courting 101; Date with Death; The Henderson Hall Horror and Mr. Icky. Tickets: 420 S. 12th St; 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net to be directed to online ticketing site.
Saturday, September 11
9 - 5 p.m — Whole Being Health & Wellness Expo at Montrose Community Recreation Center. All day education expo withmore than 20 local businesses. Offering 30 free, one- hour classes to explore new healing practices from yoga to sound healing.
10:30 a.m. — 9/11 Tribute to Our Fallen: May We Never Forget, Montrose County Courthouse steps and lawn, 320 S. First St., Montrose. First responder agencies, the City of Montrose, Montrose County and volunteers invited the community to a commemoration of all killed on Sept. 11, 2021. Includes first responder procession, wreath-laying, speeches and placing of flags representing each American who died that day.
5 p.m. — Pops in the Park, Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Cedaredge Town Park, with ice cream social.
Sunday, September 12
5 p.m. — Pops in the Park, Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Riverbottom Park, Montrose.
