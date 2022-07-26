Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
Now through July 29
Montrose Women’s Club is accepting vendor applications for the Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring the Montrose County Historical Society; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6 p.m. — Community Night at the county fair (outdoor arena, fairgrounds)
6 p.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull at the county fair (outdoor arena, fairgrounds)
Wednesday, July 27
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum presents Ridgway State Park’s new manager, who will detail activities and trails. The Forum is free. It meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Uncompahgre Avenue.
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Steve Pope of Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Pull at the county fair (outdoor arena track, fairgrounds)
Thursday July 28
10 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado annual picnic at the Riverbottom Park Pavilion. Brief meeting and announcements, followed by show and tell and a picnic. Bring your own lunch, chair, drink and a pretty fat quarter for an exchange activity. Info:970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message for a call back).
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Valley Food Partnership; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6 p.m. — Mustang Nights at the county fair, outdoor arena.
7 p.m. — Mustang Maddie at the county fair, outdoor arena.
Friday, July 29
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Ann Duncan, CSU Extension (food preservation) ; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — Royalty presentation at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7:30 p.m. — Buck It Bull Riding at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds. Adults, $15; kids 12 and under, $8. Purchase at the gate.
7:30 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
Saturday, July 30
Noon — Junior livestock auction buyers lunch at the county fair (Event Center indoor arena).
1 p.m. — Junior livestock auction at the county fair (Event Center arena)
6 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
6:30 p.m. — Crowning of fair royalty at the outdoor arena, county fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — San Juan Sparkles and Spurs performance at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7:30 p.m. — CPRA Rodeo, outdoor arena, county fairgrounds. Tickets (at the gate): $15 for adults and $9 for kids 12 and under.
7:30 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
Sunday, July 31
2 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone