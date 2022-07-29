Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
Now through July 30: Montrose County Fair. Full schedule: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule
Friday, July 29
Last day — Montrose Women’s Club is accepting vendor applications for the Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Ann Duncan, CSU Extension (food preservation) ; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
4 — 6 p.m. — Snow Cone Social at Montrose Library, on the east lawn. Sno-balls frozen treats provided by A Taste of New Orleans Sno Ball Trolley; story times with Mighty Mini Therapy ponies; Toadstool Face Painting, crafts and water games.
6:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — Royalty presentation at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — The Montvales in concert at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. $10 in advance. $15 day of show; healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Buck It Bull Riding at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds. Adults, $15; kids 12 and under, $8. Purchase at the gate.
7:30 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
7:30 p.m. — “Wild About Bears” by Dr. Bruce Bauerle. Expert naturalist, professor, and speaker, CMU Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, July 30
9:30 a.m. — Nature Detectives: “ Beavers” Hands on activities and hike. Meet at the fisherman’s pavilion by the bridge at Pa-Co-Chu-Puk.
Noon — Junior livestock auction buyers lunch at the county fair (Event Center indoor arena).
1 p.m. — Junior livestock auction at the county fair (Event Center arena)
6 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
6:30 p.m. — Crowning of fair royalty at the outdoor arena, county fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — San Juan Sparkles and Spurs performance at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7:30 p.m. — CPRA Rodeo, outdoor arena, county fairgrounds. Tickets (at the gate): $15 for adults and $9 for kids 12 and under.
7:30 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
7:30 p.m. — “Climbing the San Juans and Beyond” by Steven Van Sickle, Ouray Mountain Guides. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, July 31
2 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
2 p.m. — Touch Tables Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
Friday, Aug. 5
5 p.m. — Montrose Summer Music Series presents Cody Hibbard’s red dirt music at the Montrose Amphitheater, Cerise Park.
Saturday, August 6
10 a.m. — 10 p.m. — Olathe Sweet Corn Festival in downtown Olathe. Parade, karaoke contests, corn-eating contest, live entertainment, activities, and all the sweet corn you can eat (11 a.m. — 7 p.m.) Hugh Phillips plays from 3 — 6. Narrow Gauge plays for the street dance from 7 — 10 p.m. Info: olathesweetcornfest.com
1:30 p.m. — Wine Tasting with History tour of LaNoue DeBois Winery. The venue is operated by a pioneer family with wonderful history in the valley. The Montrose County Historical Museum is offering the tour, with shuttle service from the museum at 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. to the winery; wine-tasting, a cheese plate and exclusive tote bag. Space is limited to 10; tickets are $25. Sign up at 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org. This tour repeats at 4 p.m.
4 p.m. — Wine Tasting with History tour of LaNoue DeBois Winery. Shuttle from Montrose County Historical Museum to winery for tasting, cheese plate, tote bag. Space is limited to 10; tickets are $25. Sign up at 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org
5 p.m. — Montrose Republicans Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, with keynote speaker Kyle Mann, of the Babylon Bee satirical news site and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert; Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center. Tickets: montroselincolnreagan.com
6 — 8 pm. — Gallery Reception for Cheri Isgreen. Cash bar, light appetizers, live music with Zoe and Dave Werden. RSVP appreciated. Museum of the Mountain West. 68169 Miami Road, Montrose