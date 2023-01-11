Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum returns for 2023 at Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. Dr. Thomas Chamberlain, retired internal medicine physician, presents “Medical Milestones,” the scientific and medical advances that have propelled a dramatic increase in life expectancy. The Forum talk is free and open to all.
10 a.m. — GriefShare Support Group meets at 1598 E. Niagara Road, Montrose. Presented by Rosemont Baptist Church. Join sessions any time during the 13- week group . Meetings continue each Wednesday through April 5.
Thursday, Jan. 12
9:30 - 11 a,m. — Medicare 101, at Montrose Recreation District, 16350 Woodgate Road. Turning 65? New to the area? Come ask questions and get help navigating Medicare.
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — AgrAbility Winter Workshops at Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center. Learn about Colorado AgrAbility Project’s life-changing resources for Colorado farmers, ranchers and their families who are affected by long-term illness, permanent injury, aging issues or other physical challenges. Info/RSVP: Candiss Leathers, cleathers@goodwillcolorado.org or 720-539-4435.
4:30 p.m. — Pre-teen Advisory Board meets at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Kids ages 9 - 12 are invited to join the board to help influence decision-making at the library. Each month, there will be hands-on activities and dialogue/ideas about library programs, spaces, collections, etc. Sign up at montroselibrary.org/ptab.
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Alcohol ink paintings: Winter Scenes. At Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. $45. Step-by-step instructions, all materials, and a drink included. Register https://kathrynrburke.com/011223-2/
6:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: Mixed Bag Jazz Ensemble. Enjoy jazz by candlelight at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
Friday, January 13
6 p.m. — Union of One plays at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
9 p.m. — Los Mendoza takes the stage at Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant, 1544 Oxbow Drive, Suite 198, Montrose.
Saturday, Jan. 14
9 a.m. — Gates open for San Juan Skijoring at the Ouray County Fairgrounds & Event Center, south U.S. 550, Ridgway. Competitions start at 10 a.m.Tickets: https://www.sanjuanskijoring.com/
Watch horses pull skiers at high speeds through a course of gates and jumps. Local food vendors, warming tents, beer garden/cash bar. No pets allowed. Saturday night features awards, dinner, auction and concert by Wynn Williams. The dinner will begin at about 6:30 p.m. Concert at 9 p.m.
1:30 - 3:30 pm. — Paint Your Pet. LaNoue Winery. 67289 Trout Rd. Montrose. $50. All materials, including canvas with pet sketch included plus a glass of wine. Details, instructions, register https://kathrynrburke.com/011423pet/
Sunday, January 15
10 a.m. — Competitions begin at San Juan Skijoring at the Ouray County Fairgrounds & Event Center, south U.S. 550, Ridgway. Tickets: https://www.sanjuanskijoring.com/
Watch horses pull skiers at high speeds through a course of gates and jumps. Local food vendors, warming tents, beer garden/cash bar. No pets allowed. Sunday races to conclude at 3 p.m. Awards after, at Ouray Elks Lodge No. 492.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone