Wednesday, June 8
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. The topic is agriculture and its place in the state and local economy. Upcoming topics: Child and teen advocacy, June 15; The Montrose Mirror, June 22 and Montrose County updates, June 29. Free
6 — 7:30 p.m. — League of Women Voters chapters in the 3rd Congressional District are sponsoring a Primary Candidate Forum to be held via Zoom Webinar ( https://bit.ly/3LLl8F5) or Facebook Live Stream ( https://bit.ly/3NFS43j). Participating candidates are Democrats Adam Frisch, Sol Sandoval and Alex Walker and Republicans Lauren Boebert and Don Coram. The forum will be moderated by Action22 CEO Sara Blackhurst. The League of Women Voters also recommends voters check out more voter information at www.vote411.org/colorado.
Friday, June 10
6 — 9 p.m. — Neon Sky performs at the Rusty Putter patio (Black Canyon Golf Course restaurant), 1350 Birch St., Montrose.
6:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Slow Roll Rainbow Ride at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose. Bring your bikes down the alley to the side doors for beer, bike decorating, free bike checks and giveaways sponsored by TREK. The ride leaves Mosaic at 7:30 p.m., cruising around town and ending at San Juan Brews for beer and music. All ages/abilities welcome on ride. Bring lights and follow all traffic laws.
Saturday, June 11
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Montrose Botanic Gardens Western Slope Gardening workshops ($5 donation), 1800 Pavilion Drive. Workshops on succulents, gardening in the 1880s, native plants, lavender, art in the garden and plant info for homeowners. Details: MontroseGardens.org
10 a.m. — The Unknown Motorcycle Rally, Cerise Park, a show of vintage, classic and custom motorcycles, plus live music, food, beverage and family-friendly displays. Register your bike at WesternCOVintage.come to display your ride.
Sunday, June 12
2 p.m. — Flag Day celebration at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
Monday, June 13
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room. Nonpartisan. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095; citizensclimatelobby.org.
Tuesday, June 14
7 p.m. — Trail Life USA Troop Co-0413 conducts a flag retirement ceremony at the Montrose Church of Christ. Refreshments to follow.
Thursday, June 16
4 — 8 p.m. — DMEA annual meeting at Montrose Community Recreation Center, 16350 Woodgate Road, Montrose. Join the electrical co-op for play, pizza, ice cream and an update on its challenges and accomplishments. In addition to the regular business meeting, there will be a free dinner and time to enjoy the rec center/pool. Admission is free for DMEA members. If you have not mailed back your ballot for the DMEA directors’ election, you can vote in person from 4 — 5:30 p.m. The business meeting is from 5:30 — 6:30 p.m.,followed by food and fun.
Friday, June 17
5:30 p.m. — Gates open at The Bridges (2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose) for Big Head Todd and the Monsters concert, a benefit for the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center. General admission: $40 (open seating on lawn; bring chairs/blankets; concessions available). Purchase at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5407871. VIP tickets: $140 (includes gourmet buffet, clubhouse access, beverages and limited front row seating). Purchase by email only: sandy@montrosebridges.com. No coolers or alcohol. Bag check at gate.
6 — 8 p.m. — Comedians Nancy Norton and John Novsad perform at Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose. (Adult content). Tickets: $25 adult 16-59; $10 kids 6-15; over 60, free. Register online: https://tinyurl.com/mtwestcomedy. Info: info@mw-museum.org or 970-240-3400
7 p.m. — Jonivan Jones: A Night of Raw Americana Music at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advance seating: $10. Day of show: $15. Advance purchase recommended; vist bit.ly/370FEmS