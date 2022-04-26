Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Tuesday, April 26
10 a.m. — noon — Volunteer meeting, Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose. Meet with staff and docents, tour museum, learn about volunteer opportunities to help the museum. Info: info@mw-museum.org or 970-240-3400.
Noon — COVID-19 loss and bereavement group meeting at Touch of Care Hospice, 1100 E. Main St., Montrose. This group meets the last Tuesday of each month.
7 p.m. — Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association presents the male vocal group Veritas at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, as the final concert for the 73rd season. The quintet presents “Decades,” with selections from several decades of music. At this concert, the association will previous its 2022-23 season, which includes five groups from different genres. Single-admission tickets at the door: $20 for adults and $5 for students. Season tickets are $45 for adults; $15 for students and $95 for a family — and anyone who purchases a season ticket for the upcoming 74th season receives admission to Veritas at no extra cost.
Wednesday, April 27
8 — 9 a.m. — The weekly Forum topic is Everything You Wanted To Know About Recycling. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, Cascade Avenue and South Third Street, Montrose.
Thursday, April 28
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9:30, followed by a business meeting, show and tell, and a program. The April program will be a “Birthday Celebration of 29 Years of Friendship.” Info: 970-249-9647 (leave a message for a call back).
4 — 7 p.m. — Advanced access to the Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale. Members-only admission; public days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At Montrose Regional Library.
Friday, April 29
Noon — 6 p.m. — Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale, Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St.
5 -7 p.m. — Spaghetti dinner benefiting the Montrose Center for the Arts, at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest, Montrose. Adults: $12 ($15 at the door). Children younger than 6 eat free. Advance tickets: MCA, 11 S. Park Ave., 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Info: 970-787-9428.
6 p.m. — 8 p.m. — “Wonders Down Under” with Australian storyteller Paul Taylor at Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 E. Miami Road. Taylor entertains with an exciting blend of story, song, dance, and drama featuring the mesmerizing didgeridoo. Fun for the whole family. Cost: $25 adult 16-59, $10 kids 6-15. Over 60, free. Register online: museumofthemountainwest.org/product/04-29-paul-taylor/ Info: info@mw-museum.org or 970-240-3400.
7 p.m. — Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas present Danika Gilbert at the Ute Indian Museum, Chipeta Room (17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose). Gilbert will be sharing her recent adventures trekking in Nepal and Africa. There also will be a silent auction and short annual meeting for WCFH. Snacks and chai served. Info: 970-275-3671.
Saturday, April 30
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale, Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St.
Sunday, May 1
1 — 5 p.m. — Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale, Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Today is the $5 per bag book sale.
Monday, May 2
5:30 p.m. — The quarterly meeting for the Women’s Giving Club of Montrose will be held at the Bridges Golf and Country Club in Montrose. This club is open to all women who have an interest in meeting new friends and becoming informed about local non profits in the Montrose and surrounding areas. For a $100 donation, plus a $10 room and hospitality fee, you will hear three, five-minute presentations highlighting the needs and work that goes on in our area. Winner takes all proceeds from the tally that happens at the end of the evening. This group has given $250,000 in the past five years. Info: 970-209-9598